5 NBA players primed for a breakout season in 2023
By Lior Lampert
NBA players primed for a breakout season No. 4: Franz Wagner, Magic
Franz Wagner is already one of the best young forwards in the league who had a mini breakout in 2022, but 2023 is where he takes the leap to become the first No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft to become an All-Star since Vin Baker accomplished that feat back in 1993.
At 6-foot-9, Wagner is a very versatile player who can create his own shot off the dribble, generate offense for others, stretch the floor, attack the basket, and moves well in transition. Last season, Wagner averaged 18.6 points per game on 14 field goal attempts per game. If he can get even a couple of more shots up on a nightly basis, he should have no problem clearing the 20 points per game threshold.
Wagner is heading into the season with momentum after he will be playing in the FIBA World Cup representing Germany. Not to mention, he recent;y drilled what was essentially the game-winning three in the final minute of Germany’s exhibition game versus Canada earlier this week:
According to The Lead, Wagner is one of only four players under the age of 22 to average at least 18 points per game on 58 percent true shooting. He is already such a refined scorer at such a young age. Brighter days are ahead for the Magic led by the pair of Wagner and Paolo Banchero. They’re going to be a formidable duo for years to come and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them compete for a Play-In spot in 2023 because of Wagner’s presumed breakout.