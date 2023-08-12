5 NBA players primed for a breakout season in 2023
By Lior Lampert
NBA players primed for a breakout season No. 3: Keegan Murray, Kings
When the Kings traded Richaun Holmes to the Mavericks to create cap space, it felt as though they were prepared to follow up their unexpected yet impressive season with a splash free-agent signing. However, they elected to use that extra cap space to take care of their own — giving Domantas Sabonis a handsome pay raise while re-signing Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles.
With that, the Kings are betting on continuity and the progression of their 2022 No. 4 overall pick, Keegan Murray, to take a step forward and emerge as the clear-cut third option behind De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis.
Murray is already one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. Whether it be catch-and-shoot, spot-up, or transition threes, he can simply do it all with an extremely quick trigger. There is no wasted movement in his efficient and smooth shooting stroke. He just set the record for 3’s made in a season by a rookie while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc on 6.3 attempts per game.
He did what rising stars are supposed to do when they are still participating in Summer League and balled out before the Kings realized they have seen enough. In the California Classic, he scored 70 points in the two games he played, showcasing his ability to do more than just shoot the basketball. Murray is also a solid defender who can guard multiple positions on the floor due to his combination of size and athleticism.
Murray continued his busy Summer after dominating the California Classic and spent time with the 2023 USA Basketball Select Team, alongside Trey Murphy and some of the NBA’s most exciting young players (including one more player on this list).
The Kings need Murray to break out in a big way if they want to prove last year wasn’t a fluke and that they can contend in the West.