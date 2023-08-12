5 NBA players primed for a breakout season in 2023
By Lior Lampert
NBA players primed for a breakout season No. 1: Jalen Williams, Thunder
Jalen Williams was absolutely incredible in his rookie season. He was one of the most efficient rookies in recent memory and a major draft steal (fell to Thunder at No. 12 overall) en route to finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting. After the All-Star break is when Jalen Williams really began to take off:
Williams was a consistent and reliable second and/or third option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, which helped propel the Thunder to a surprising Play-In tournament appearance. Williams averaged 14.1 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field.
Like Keegan Murray and Jabari Smith Jr., Williams also dominated the Summer League in the limited action he saw. He scored 21 points in 22 minutes in the Thunder’s Summer League opener versus the Jazz before the team ultimately decided to shut him down for the Summer not too long after. Once his time in the Summer League concluded, he joined the USA Select Team and has reportedly been a standout since his arrival on the team.
Williams is listed as the Thunder’s starting power forward despite being 6-foot-6. His strength and 7-foot-2 wingspan help him to match up with bigger defenders. However, he has also shown he has the ability to run the offense and operate as a playmaker/ball-handler when needed.
The Thunder’s young core consisting of Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, and Cason Wallace makes OKC one of the most exciting franchises in the NBA.
Jalen Williams is a star in the making and the breakout is set to happen as soon as 2023.