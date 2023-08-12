5 NBA players primed for a breakout season in 2023

Jalen Williams post All-Star break (last 23 games)



18.3 PPG

5.3 RPG

4.3 APG

1.8 SPG

52.2 FG%

40.8 3PT%

86.8 FT%

62.9 TS%



Just a reminder how efficient he was as a ROOKIE ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wZJ65wAVEF