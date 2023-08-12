NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray trade buzz, surprise Cowboys cut, Packers injury
2 of 3
NFL Rumors: Cowboys surprise cut candidate may not be done yet
Kelvin Joseph got some attention as a cut candidate for the Cowboys after the release of the first unofficial depth chart. The third-year cornerback was listed in a reserve role at nickelback, seemingly not even in contention for the No. 3 cornerback spot.
Over at CowboysSI.com, Mike Fischer called out Joseph for “not showing up enough” at cornerback with pressure rising to standout in the first preseason game. Otherwise he might get a good look at the chopping block.
Well, Joseph listened. At least, he received praise from Cowboys Twitter for a solid showing against the Jaguars.
There will still be a magnifying glass on Joseph as the preseason continues, but he faced his first test and passed.