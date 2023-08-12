NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray trade buzz, surprise Cowboys cut, Packers injury
NFL Rumors: Packers lose core special teams player for season
The Packers had a bunch of reasons to feel good coming out of Friday’s first preseason game. Jordan Love looked the part in his brief action and Green Bay came away with a 36-19 victory over the Bengals.
But it wasn’t all good news.
Tight end and special teams regular Tyler Davis suffered a knee injury during the game. Unfortunately, as Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, it was an ACL tear.
Davis caught a touchdown from Sean Clifford just before halftime, which will be the high point of a season ended prematurely.
The tight end spent the last two seasons with the Packers, taking on a heavy special teams role. However, this year he was set up to see more time on offense as the veteran presence in the tight end room. Green Bay drafted Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft in the second and third rounds but Davis’ blocking ability and experience were sure to net him considerable playing time.
Now, unless the Packers go out and add another veteran to the mix, there will be much more significant pressure on the rookies to be ready to step up immediately.