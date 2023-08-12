Ohio State football: Two 5-stars, one 4-star who could commit by September 1
Ohio State football commitment prospect for August: Eddrick Houston
The Buckeyes already have four five-star commitments in the class of 2024, giving them the best average rating per commit in the national. That could get even higher if Eddrick Houston gives Ryan Day the thumbs up on Aug. 22.
The five-star defensive end out of Buford, Georgia has visited Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, USC and Ohio State on official visits this summer. It certainly looks like the visit to Columbus left a strong impression, enough to put the Buckeyes at the front of the line.
Houston ranks No. 22 nationally in the 247Sports composite, fitting in fourth among defensive linemen and fifth in the state of Georgia. He starre for Buford during an 11-1 season with 10 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 15 pressures. Getting him out from under Kirby Smart’s nose would be a huge victory for Ryan Day.
The Buckeyes already have a five-star commitment for the interior defensive line in Justin Scott. Houston would give them a formidable pair in the trenches.