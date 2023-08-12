Ohio State football: Two 5-stars, one 4-star who could commit by September 1
Ohio State football’s next commit on road to No. 1 class: Brandon Baker
While the Buckeyes clearly lead for Jeremiah McClellan and Eddrick Houston, they still have work to do with Brandon Baker, the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in the class.
Baker hails from Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei, but the Buckeyes aren’t in a battle with hometown USC. Instead, they’re facing rising competition from Texas and the ever looming threat of Oregon. He visited Georgia in June so they’re also on the radar along with Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee and Washington, who made his Top 10 in June.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman ranks No. 21 in the 247Sports composite. If he decided to join the Buckeyes, he’d be fifth offensive lineman in the class, but the only one ranked in the Top 100. He’d be Ohio State’s first five-star offensive lineman since Donovan Jackson in the class of 2021.
Baker doesn’t have a commitment date set, so Ohio State could get an answer by the end of the month. Realistically, they may have to wait through the fall to figure out if their recruiting push has been enough. One thing is not in doubt: Baker is a priority.