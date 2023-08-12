3 Packers who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, one on verge of being cut
Packers who locked up a roster spot No. 2: Sean Clifford, QB
Since the Packers selected quarterback Sean Clifford in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of Penn State, I’ve been quite dubious about that being the right decision.
So when Clifford’s second, third, and fourth drives against the Bengals resulted in a pick-six, a turnover on downs and then another interception, I was fully prepared to take a victory lap that the former Nittany Lions star wasn’t it.
After the inauspicious start, though, Clifford really settled in and delivered a solid performance as Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay coaching staff gave the rookie signal-caller ample opportunities to dip his toes into the NFL waters and get a feel for the speed of the game.
All told, Clifford finished his night going 20-of-26 for 208 yards with a touchdown pass and the two aforementioned interceptions while also rushing twice for 27 yards. More importantly, he visibly became more comfortable with pressure and not forcing the issue as he got more time on the field.
Clifford essentially played the entirety of the game once Love left the field. It’s difficult to say if that was to get look at him from the coaches or a clear indication that the backup job is his over the USFL MVP that they signed, Alex McGough. No matter which case it was, though, Clifford made a strong case that he should be QB2 after the early hiccups, especially if he continues to progress throughout the remainder of the preseason.