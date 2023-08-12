3 Packers who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, one on verge of being cut
Packers in danger of getting cut: Anders Carlson, K
Moving on from Mason Crosby this offseason, the Packers drafted the big-legged Anders Carlson out of Auburn in the sixth round. But throughout training camp, while his raw power has been on display at times, the troubling part has been the inconsistency with his accuracy.
And unfortunately, that showed up in a big way for Green Bay’s rookie kicker on Friday night in the Queen City.
While Carlson was able to convert his lone field goal on the night from 45 yards out, he went a meager 3-of-5 on extra-point attempts, missing two of the gimmes that the Packers obviously expect him to put through the uprights.
The Packers turning the keys over the Jordan Love at quarterback has a ripple effect on the special teams units. When there are mistakes in the kicking game that either give up free points on PATs or where drives end fruitlessly with missed field goal attempts, that puts the quarterback and the offense in a tough spot where good drives go unrewarded.
Considering that the inaccuracy and inconsistency of Carlson was already a storyline in practice to this point, seeing him continue that in the preseason won’t do him any favors. It’s looking more and more like the Packers could end up, at the very least, bringing in some veteran competition to push the rookie if this keeps up.