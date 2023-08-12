3 Reds on thin ice with playoff hopes slipping away
Nick Krall and the Reds front office decided to only acquire one bullpen arm at the trade deadline, showing real faith in the players they have to hold down the backend. For the most part, their bullpen has been reliable and consistent, which could surprise many because of how overused they have been. But one player that’s struggled, especially since the trade deadline, has been Buck Farmer.
In three appearances in August, Farmer has pitched in three losses, including one loss that was handed to him and he’s surrendered runs in every single outing. He’s allowed four runs and four hits in 2.1 innings of work while walking four and only striking out two. His reliability has become rather foggy for David Bell and the entire Reds team, making him much less likely to use in any kind of high-leverage situation.
With the Reds likely returning Tejay Antone and Vladimir Gutierez in the near future, Buck Farmer finds himself on some real thin ice with the front office and the fan base. Every game matters and Farmer is going to need to prove again that he can be trusted with the ball late in games.