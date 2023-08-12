3 Steelers who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, and one on verge of being cut
Steelers who earned roster spot No. 2: DT Isaiahh Loudermilk
Mike Tomlin’s team won seven of its last nine games in 2022 to finish 9-8. The Steelers limited each of their final seven opponents to 17 or fewer points.
Many of the Steelers’ defensive starters, including outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive end Cameron Heyward, cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, had Friday night off.
Third-year defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk did not. The 2021 fifth-round selection from the University of Wisconsin had an encouraging rookie campaign. He played in 15 games and made two starts. He totaled 23 tackles and one sack while knocking down three passes. The former Badger finished with three stops in the playoff loss at Kansas City.
A year ago, Loudermilk made 11 appearances, including three starts. However, he finished with only seven tackles.
This offseason, Omar Khan added some beef to the defensive front in free agency (Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watts, as well as April’s draft (fellow Wisconsin alum Keeanu Benton in the second round). All told, Loudermilk got the start and had a solid outing, finishing with three tackles (one for a loss).
The aforementioned free-agent pickups, as well as Benton, give the Steelers a lot of big bodies. That’s good news for a team that was erratic against the run a year ago. Add in Loudermilk, Montravius Adams and DeMarvin Leal and there’s a lot to like when it comes to not only complimenting but spelling veterans Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi.