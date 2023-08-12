George Pickens isn’t the only Steelers receiver teams should fear
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a star in the making in George Pickens. Another wide receiver showed that they can be an impact player during their preseason opener.
The Pittsburgh Steelers prioritized their offseason building around quarterback Kenny Pickett, who showed promise at the tail end of his rookie year. From bringing in offensive line help to trading for veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson. When looking at last season, one wide receiver who showed promise of being a true WR1 on the roster was George Pickens.
In the preseason, there may be another second-year wide receiver to keep your eye on, Steelers fans.
During the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mason Rudolph looked downfield to see a wide-open Calvin Austin III for a huge 67-yard touchdown. And wide open isn’t an overstatement, Austin had a two-to-three-step advantage over cornerback Don Gardner on that route.
Steelers: Calvin Austin shines in preseason opener vs. Buccaneers
Austin is showing what he can bring to the Steelers. He didn’t have the opportunity in his rookie year, as he suffered a foot injury that held him out for the entirety of the season. On Friday, he showed the team why they should continue to have faith in him.
This was one of Austin’s two receptions of the night. The other was a seven-yard reception. That’s not all Austin did, as he also received two carries, picking up a total of 23 yards.
Austin wasn’t the only Steelers wide receiver to reach the end zone in Tampa Bay. Pickens took a pass from Pickett, ran past and juked multiple defenders to score a touchdown.
Steelers fans undoubtedly want to see what else the offense can do this preseason. Their next opportunity will be on Saturday, Aug. 19 against the Buffalo Bills.