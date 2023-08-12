Sun vs. Wings prediction and odds for Saturday, Aug. 12 (Connecticut should cover)
By Peter Dewey
The Connecticut Sun remain one of the best teams in the WNBA, sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference with the third best record in the league.
They take on the Dallas Wings on Saturday, who are second in the Western Conference but entering this game on a three-game losing streak.
The Wings, led by star guard Arike Ogunbowale, are 15-14 on the season, the same record as the Atlanta Dream who sit in third in the East.
The league is very top-heavy this season with Connecticut, New York and Las Vegas clearly emerging as the top three teams. However, the Sun may not be getting as much respect in the betting market, as they come into this game as underdogs.
Let’s break down the odds and how to bet on the Sun-Wings matchup:
Sun vs. Wings odds, spread and total
Sun vs. Wings prediction and pick
These teams played two times earlier this season with Connecticut taking home two single-digit wins. While the team is without center Brionna Jones for the rest of the season, the Sun have gotten by for several weeks without her in the lineup.
It’s hard to find a weakness on this Connecticut team. It ranks:
- Fourth in offensive rating
- Second in defensive rating
- Fourth in effective field goal percentage
- Third in net rating
- Fourth in 3-point percentage
- Second in turnovers per game
That’s an extremely impressive profile, and it’s going to make things tough on a Dallas team that is dead last in 3-point percentage this season and seventh in defensive rating.
Plus, several betting trends favor the Sun in this matchup.
Betting trends favor Connecticut vs. Dallas
- The Sun are 10-5 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Sun are 5-3 against the spread as underdogs this season.
- The Wings 0-3 against the spread on their three-game losing streak.
- The Wings are 14-15 against the spread on the season.
- The Wings are 10-10 against the spread as a favorite in 2023.
I’ll gladly take the points with Connecticut as it looks for a series sweep of the Wings.
