Ranking the 5 best lineups in the WNBA this season
By Simon Shortt
Best Lineups in the WNBA – No. 5: Dallas Wings
Lineup: Crystal Dangerfield, Natasha Howard, Teaira McCowan, Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally
The Dallas Wings are having another fine season in 2023. They are currently 15-14 which makes them the fifth seed in the league. That success is primarily due to this lineup. The above five have played over 300 minutes together this season making it the second most played lineup in the WNBA. They’ve also been productive in that time with 11.2 PTS.
The Wings are extremely reliant on this lineup. It’s played more minutes than their next four most-played lineups combined. And not only is it by far the most used, but it’s by far the most productive. Dallas doesn’t have another lineup producing positive points per 100 possessions that has played more than 35 minutes together all season.
This lineup is led by All-Star Arike Ogunbowale who is currently fourth in the WNBA in points per game (PPG) at 20.8. Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally, and Natasha Howard all play at least 33 minutes per game (MPG) and average at least 17 PPG.
The Wings being so reliant on this lineup to keep them afloat is very similar to the next team we’ll talk about. And it’s a good thing Dallas has remained relatively healthy. Because if this lineup wasn’t on the court as often as it was, it’s scary to think about how far down the standings they could have fallen.