Ranking the 5 best lineups in the WNBA this season
By Simon Shortt
Best Lineups in the WNBA – No. 4: Washington Mystics
Lineup: Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin, Natasha Cloud, Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Sykes
Going into this season we knew the Mystics would once again be heavily reliant on their starting five, just like last year. The above lineup has played 182 minutes together despite Shakira Austin not playing since June and Elena Delle Donne not playing since July.
To highlight the importance of this lineup, it produced 19.6 PTS in those minutes. Washington’s next positive lineup is their seventh most used lineup which has only played 21 minutes together all season.
Their reliance on this lineup has shown since the injuries to their two star post players. In the 10 games since Delle Donne went out Washington is just 3-7. They’ve dropped to 13-15 on the year which ranks them seventh in the league.
The good news is Delle Donne and Austin both began practicing again and are eyeing a comeback sooner rather than later. But will the lineup go back to its early season productivity right away? The Mystics will sure need it too if they want any hope of making noise this season.
I debated making this the number five lineup due to the injuries, but Austin and Delle Donne started practicing again this week and should return soon.