Ranking the 5 best lineups in the WNBA this season
By Simon Shortt
Best Lineups in the WNBA – No. 3: Las Vegas Aces
Lineup: Chelsea Gray, Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young
The Las Vegas Aces’ healthy starting lineup comes in third on this list – and mostly because we don’t know if we’ll see Candace Parker back healthy this season. Still, this lineup has played 238 minutes together and produced ridiculously high numbers at 23.6 PTS.
The defending champions already had a loaded roster before adding Parker to it over the offseason. When healthy, this team was the runaway best team in the league. The Aces were 16-1 going into the last game Parker played in.
Parker had surgery done to repair a foot fracture in July and was given an “indefinite” timetable for a return. If Parker were able to come back to the lineup, we could see this group go back to being at the very top of the league.
Leading this particular lineup is last year’s MVP A’ja Wilson who is averaging 20.5 PPG and career-highs in rebounds (9.6) and blocks (2.2). Wilson headlines a group with three other All-Stars on it. The 2022 MVP is making a case to repeat that title in 2023.
Now, it’s hard to get one lineup into the top five. But getting two should be impossible. Right? Not for these Aces.