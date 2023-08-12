Ranking the 5 best lineups in the WNBA this season
By Simon Shortt
Best Lineups in the WNBA – No 2: Las Vegas Aces
Lineup: Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Kiah Stokes, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young
The Aces second most played lineup, and their starting group since Parker’s injury comes in at number two on the board. In 186 minutes together they’ve produced a list-leading 26.8 PTS.
Stepping in for Parker is Kiah Stokes who is averaging 3.3 PPG and 6.4 rebounds per game (RPG) in 10 games as the starter. Stokes has been on the Aces since 2021 when she came over from the New York Liberty.
Guard Kelsey Plum took the biggest leap from June to July after Parker went down. Through the first two months of the season Plum was averaging less than 17 PPG, then in July that skyrocketed to 23.9 PPG.
Las Vegas is 9-1 in the 10 games that it has relied on this lineup. With so much talent on the roster, it would be pretty easy for this team to sustain even another injury and still be productive. But let’s hope they don’t have to.
The fact that the Aces have had two very impressive lineups almost keeps one of them from being named the top lineup in the league. But there are a couple of reasons why this next one takes the crown.