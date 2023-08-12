Ranking the 5 best lineups in the WNBA this season
By Simon Shortt
Best Lineups in the WNBA – No. 1: New York Liberty
Lineup: Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Britajeh Laney, Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot
The No. 1 lineup in the WNBA this year has been the above group from the New York Liberty. In a league-leading nearly 369 minutes they’ve produced 21.7 PTS. The top seed in the East has solely relied on this lineup to get them there with their second-most played lineup playing barely 55 minutes total on the season.
The Liberty made multiple splashes last offseason to get this group together, and the returns are great so far. Jonquel Jones, the 2021 MVP, seems to have sacrificed the most in coming to the Sun. But she’s still plenty useful averaging 11.8 PPG and 8.4 RPG.
Meanwhile, the 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart is averaging a career-high in points (22.7 PPG) and is currently the frontrunner to win MVP.
What sealed the deal for this lineup to be named number one was the August 6th game against the Aces. These top two lineups went head-to-head in a game that ended with a score of 99-61 in New York’s favor.
The Liberty spent big this offseason to make this lineup happen and challenge the Aces for the title. So far that gamble has proved to at least give them a chance.