3 Cardinals on thin ice for being part of St. Louis’ future plans
Tyler O’Neill is on thin ice for being part of the Cardinals’ future
Joining Dylan Carlson as the Cardinals outfielders on the hot seat is Tyler O’Neill, who’s seen his fair share of struggles in the Cardinals’ 2023 season as well.
On the year, he holds a slash line of .241/.310/.405. Not only has he struggled on the field, but he’s struggled to win the fans and his teammates over for the entirety of the season.
J.T Buchheit of Redbird Rants said it best:
"Players are going to be banged up, and the ability to play through pain is a core facet of being an athlete. O’Neill’s refusal to play unless he feels completely pain-free likely does not endear him to his teammates who battle through their injuries and give their best effort on the field. Nor would it seem to please manager Oliver Marmol, who plans on how to construct the lineup and utilize the designated hitter spot and the days off for other players."
With St. Louis selecting an outfielder in the recent draft, while also being multiple years away from competing again, a mutual departure in a trade this coming season wouldn’t be the worst-case scenario.
He enters his final year of arbitration, making him an almost certain candidate to be traded next year on an expiring contract.
O’Neill will definitely be on thin ice as the season continues down the stretch.