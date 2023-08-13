3 Cardinals on thin ice for being part of St. Louis’ future plans
Paul Goldschmidt is on thin ice for being part of the Cardinals’ future
This may seem maddening to many and honestly, it may be. But there are quality reasons behind the idea of why Paul Goldschmidt may not fit in the Cardinals’ World Series window, which leaves him on thin ice for the rest of the season.
The idea is that the Cardinals just entered a rebuild that’ll likely put them out of contention for the next few seasons. Goldschmidt, at 35 years old already, likely won’t be the same productive player in his 38-, 39- or 40-year-old season, when St. Louis is back to being competitive in a few years.
There’s also the idea that Goldschmidt’s contract expires at the end of the 2024 season, which could end his time with the Cardinals anyway. If St. Louis isn’t competitive next season, Goldschmidt could be an intriguing option to deal at the deadline.
To make matters worse, the former MVP has struggled mightily in the month of August. So far, he’s slashing .213/.275/.255 in 47 at-bats while only scoring one run. Cardinals fans should have the veteran under a microscope for the foreseeable future.