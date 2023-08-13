5 NBA players who played well in FIBA warm-up games this week
Could Dennis Schroder lead Germany to a shock FIBA World Cup gold medal this summer?
Often inconsistent, but never afraid of the moment, Dennis Schroder is always entertaining. He is perhaps the best and most chaotic version of himself when representing Germany in international play.
This Sunday, the Germans went up against Canada who many argue may be the best team in the tournament. The Canadians managed to win 113-112 but needed overtime and a very strong performance from their stars to come out on top.
A big reason the Germans stuck around was because of Schroder, who finished the game with 26 points, eight assists, and a Dillon Brooks taunt that is making the rounds on social media.
With Schroder, Franz and Mo Wagner, Daniel Theis, and a number of high-quality overseas players on their roster Germany is definitely a dark horse for this summer’s FIBA World Cup.