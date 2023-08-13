5 NBA players who played well in FIBA warm-up games this week
RJ Barrett reminded everyone just how deep this Canadian roster is, and why many think they could win the gold medal
Canada is the popular non-USA pick to win the gold medal, and that’s primarily because they may have their two star guards leading the way: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.
But Canada’s talent runs far deeper than those two, and one example is New York Knicks starting forward R.J. Barrett.
Barrett was Canada’s best player in their warm-up win over Germany in overtime on Sunday. Barrett finished with 31 points on a near-perfect night from the field, making 13 of his 14 shots.
He was also clutch, contributing seven points and the game-tying bucket in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter as well as another six points in overtime.
Barrett will be joined by six other teammates who currently play in the NBA, and they are absolutely aiming for the gold medal this summer.