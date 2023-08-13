5 NBA players who played well in FIBA warm-up games this week
This may not be USA’s best possible team, but Jalen Brunson doesn’t seem to care
Most of the talk about Team USA this summer has been about all the players not playing, and their warm-ups for the tournament didn’t get off to the best start after they lost to the select team in the first game they played.
Since then, though, Steve Kerr’s team has bounced back. They trounced Puerto Rico and Luka Doncic-less Slovenia as expected, but they faced off against Spain on Sunday who currently holds the No. 1 FIBA ranking.
The Spaniards hung around for a while, led by the Hernangomez brothers and 2024 draft prospect Juan Nunez the game was very tight for most of the second half.
But the United States pulled away, mainly thanks to Brunson. The New York Knicks point guard finished with 22 points and 5 assists on 9/9 shooting.
https://twitter.com/IQfor3/status/1690838937923735552?s=20
It may not be the USA’s best this summer, but this team is still easily the favorite to win the gold medal.