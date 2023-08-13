Clippers projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
Los Angeles Clippers starting small forward: Kawhi Leonard
There should be no shock from anyone that the Clippers starting small forward will be none other than Kawhi Leonard. Last season, Kawhi averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals on career-best efficiency with 51/42/87 shooting splits.
Leonard’s season got off to an expectedly slow start as he missed the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL tear. He began the season off the bench, missed the next 11 games, then started but playing on a minutes restriction until the midway point. He played like his old self while load managing throughout the season. Unfortunately, Kawhi only played two games in the playoffs because he tore his right meniscus.
This is not out of the ordinary for Leonard as we’ve seen him load manage and win a championship while doing so. Seeing as that only worked for one season, it’s also time for him to take the regular season a little bit more seriously.
Despite all of his injury issues and down year, Leonard is still one of the best players in the NBA. He has turned himself into an elite three-level scorer, an all-time great defender with those giant hands. Most importantly, Kawhi has been a winner throughout his career.
Leonard is one of six active players to be the best player on a championship team. It is still a fact that Leonard can lead this Clippers team to a championship, but that won’t be possible if he and Paul George don’t make the decision to try in the regular season. When you get a good position in the playoffs, it can lead to great things.
Primary backup small forward: Terance Mann
Terance Mann is another great piece to this deep Clippers team. He had another great year off the bench where he averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 52/39/78 splits. In the playoffs, Mann averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 58/47/67 splits.
Mann has become one of the best role players in the league over the last three seasons. He has been a consistent 3-point shooter, scorer, rebounder, a very solid defender, and most importantly for the Clippers, he’s always available. There isn’t much else you can ask from a role player in today’s NBA.
Since it is almost inevitable that Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will either be hurt or load manage, Mann will get to start a decent amount of games. In the games that Mann started last season, the Clippers went 16-20, so his impact is much greater when he comes off the bench.