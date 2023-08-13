Clippers projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
Los Angeles Clippers starting power forward: Marcus Morris Sr.
Marcus Morris Sr. first arrived with the Clippers at the 2020 trade deadline and has been the starting power forward ever since. He played in 65 games and started all of those last season. He averaged 11.2 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 43/36/78 shooting splits.
As Morris is going into next season at age 34, there may be a decrease in his role. But when he does play, he gives the Clippers consistent 3-point shooting, all-around scoring, rebounding, and defense.
The only knock on Morris is that he can be very hot-headed at times. There will be moments where he gets too aggressive and commits a few flagrant fouls. There will also be times where he gets into a ref and picks up a couple of technical fouls. Hopefully, for the Clippers’ sake, it doesn’t come at an untimely moment.
Primary backup power forward: Nicolas Batum
Nicolas Batum was practically out of the NBA before he got one more chance with the Clippers and did he ever prove that he can still play. He has been on the Clippers’ backup forwards for the last three seasons. Last season, Batum averaged 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 42/39/71 splits.
At this point in Batum’s career, he has been left to be mainly a spot-up 3-point shooter. Since he has been with the Clippers, he shoots just under 40 percent from deep — you can’t get much better than that. He is also a pretty solid defender for his age too.
Batum provides great floor spacing and defense, which will be huge when Russell Westbrook is playing. He also provides a veteran presence to help lead along with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. A lot of the pieces on this team are pretty young, so Batum’s experience can help out a lot.
Others who could receive minutes: Kawhi Leonard, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr.
Kenyon Martin Jr. is the newest acquisition for the Clippers. Since their power forward position is kind of old, having Martin’s young legs will be useful. He played in all 82 games for the Rockets and had a career-year, averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 57/32/68 splits. Martin is also versatile enough to play as a small forward as well in case Kawhi or George get hurt.