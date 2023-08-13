College football rankings 2023: Power ranking all 10 FBS conferences
By Jacob Rebb
College football rankings of all 10 FBS conferences for the 2023 season.
We are just under two weeks away from the start of college football.
The 2023 college football season figures to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. Hanging over all of it, though, is the specter of conference realignment. With four new additions to the Big 12 for this year, we’ll see the start — but it’ll reach a fever pitch next season when Texas, Oklahoma, USC, UCLA and the multitude of teams who’ve since followed make their moves to new conferences.
Simply, this is the last year of college football conferences as we know them. But in what we know about these leagues heading into the 2023 season, how do they stack up against one another? We’re breaking out our college football rankings by power ranking all 10 FBS conferences — sorry, independents.
College football rankings: Power ranking all 10 FBS conferences
10. MAC
It’s going to be a tight race between the Ohio Bobcats and the Rockets of Toledo. Toledo returns Dequan Finn at quarterback, who struggled with injuries last season, but remains one of the best dual-threat passers in the Group of 5.
The Bobcats also return a stud quarterback in Kurtis Rourke. Before an ACL injury late last season, he was one of the nation’s best passers with 3,256 yards 25 touchdowns, and 249 rushing yards. Add a 1,000+ yard rusher in Sieh Bangura and a couple of stud receivers, and you’ve got a truly competitive team, at least offensively.
Ohio’s defense was ranked last in yards per play in the conference in addition to allowing 28.3 points per contest. They did make the most out of the transfer portal and return six starters, which will usually lead to improvement.
9. Conference USA
After saying goodbye to six of its programs, Conference USA added two conference newcomers in former independents Liberty and New Mexico State. The Flames only have five returning starters but should they should be in the conversation for the top of the league thanks to new hire Jamey Chadwell as head coach.
Western Kentucky looks to be a heavy favorite to win CUSA this fall thanks to a high-scoring offense led by quarterback Austin Reed. If the Hilltoppers or Flames falter look for teams like UTEP, Louisiana Tech, or Middle Tennessee to step up.