College football rankings 2023: Power ranking all 10 FBS conferences
By Jacob Rebb
8. Mountain West
Last season saw the development of Fresno State. They finished the 2022 season with a 7-1 conference record. This year the Bulldogs hope to continue their dominance with UCF transfer Mike Keene. They won’t be the only teams in the hunt for title contention though. Teams like SD State, San Jose State, Wyoming, and Air Force all look like they should be able to compete at the highest levels of the Mountain West.
All of these teams however will all need to go through perennial Mountain West powerhouse Boise State. Owners of the world-famous blue turf football field, Boise State looks poised to make another good showing in the Mountain West Conference. It’s yet to be seen if Fresno State will finally be able to take down Boise State. Fresno State lost 40-14 last season to Boise State but it looks like they hope to conquer them in the upcoming season. Regardless of that matchup, the Mountain West looks to be super competitive in conference play.
7. American
The American Athletic Conference has big changes this season. With the loss of Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston the AAC lost some big names and big offenses. It’s yet to be seen how this will affect some of the lesser teams now that these big-name schools are gone.
The AAC has some new additions too though. Six new schools have joined the American Athletic Conference this season. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA are the new add-ons. Tulane stands alone at the top of the conference. In one of last season’s most memorable bowl games, the Cotton Bowl, Tulane took on and defeated a tough USC team 46-45. Despite losing star running back Tyjae Spears, Tulane returns six starters on each side of the ball as it looks for another conference title run.
This looks to be one of the most changed conferences in college football this year. With about half of this conference looking tough and the other half looking well not, I believe we will have a lot of turmoil in the AAC this season.