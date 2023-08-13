College football rankings 2023: Power ranking all 10 FBS conferences
By Jacob Rebb
6. Sun Belt
The 2022 additions of Marshall, James Madison, Southern Miss, and Old Dominion beefed up the conference, and this season, James Madison continues its full transition to the FBS. Ineligible for a bowl game or Sun Belt title last season, the Dukes’ first season in the league (8-3) was a smashing success.
Behind JMU, Coastal Carolina adds strength to the conference and dominance to the East division. With the Dukes ineligible to play for the Sun Belt crown, Marshall and Appalachian State will push the Chanticleers for a trip to the title game. The balance of power is in the West Division with South Alabama and Troy — arguably the Sun Belt’s top teams for 2023 — battling for the No. 1 spot.
5. Big 12
Texas looks to be at the top of the Big 12 this season as they are 15 returning starters. They have a group of young players who look to break out in the 2023 season. Even with that, there isn’t much of a talent gap between Sarkisian’s team and the rest of the conference.
Reigning Big 12 champions Kansas State, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma all have the talent to make a conference title game. Sonny Dykes, coach of TCU looks to reload an offense that carried the Frogs to the national title game. The 2023 season will also be the first for BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston as Power 5 programs. Needless to say, the Big 12 is one of the toughest-looking conferences in the country this season.