College football rankings 2023: Power ranking all 10 FBS conferences
By Jacob Rebb
4. ACC
The toughest ACC team, Clemson, went 11-3 last season. That’s disappointing by the standards Dabo Swinney has set for this program. It’s Cade Klubnik who is now the starting quarterback, and he’ll leave the play calling to fast-rising offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who arrives after being poached from TCU. It looks as if Clemson plans to restore their national relevance.
Florida State is the biggest in-conference threat to Clemson. Mike Norvell’s Seminoles are coming off a 10-win season and return a dynamic quarterback Jordan Travis with a deep cast of offensive playmakers to go with an improved offensive line. North Carolina also looks to be tough this year. Led by star quarterback Drake Maye, the Tar Heels look to also be in the mix for a trip to the conference title run. Maye threw for 4,321 yards as a freshman, which was good for fourth in FBS. He also led the team in rushing
Another interesting team is Louisville who are now under new coach Jeff Brohm. Miami also hopes to rebound in Mario Cristobal’s second season. The ACC looks to have some tough teams that can compete against anyone in the nation, not just the teams in the ACC.
3. Big Ten
Half of the teams that reached the playoffs in 2023 were from the Big Ten, Michigan and Ohio State. This season looks to be a repeat of last year’s talent as the East looks to reign supreme again.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy plus the running back duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards should leave little cause for concern for this year’s Wolverine team. Ohio State and Penn State are right on Michigan’s heels, giving the Big Ten likely three top 10 programs in preseason polls.
In the Big Ten West, Matt Rhule takeovers at Nebraska making the Cornhuskers maybe the conference’s most intriguing team.
The Big Ten could have been the No. 2 ranked conference heading into the 2023 season but there is one other conference that I think could have the Big Ten’s number this year. Regardless of their preseason rankings, however, this conference should be one of the most exciting in the nation.