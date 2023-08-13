College football rankings 2023: Power ranking all 10 FBS conferences
By Jacob Rebb
2. Pac-12
The Pac-12 is stacked this year. Teams like USC, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and a resurgent/hungry Colorado team headline the league, one that boasts future first-round draft talent at quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. from Washington and USC’s Heisman-winner, Caleb Williams, ranked second and third, respectively, in college football last year in passing yards. And Oregon’s Bo Nix ranked 15th in the nation. All three teams return them as starters this season.
The Utes bring back Cameron Rising, who led Utah to back-to-back conference championships. Rising tore his ACL in the Rose Bowl but looks to be ready for the start of the 2023 season. Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is headed to Oregon State to resurrect his career. Now Deion Sanders has put Colorado in the national spotlight as he becomes their new head coach. It’s yet to be seen if the Coach Prime hype is for real, but it does make the Buffalos one of the nation’s most interesting teams.
The Pac-12 looks to be stacked from top to bottom. The hope to get more of their teams in the conversation for a National Championship looks to be for real and the Pac-12 conference still has to run through the teams in the number one ranked conference if they want to be successful.
1. SEC
It’s been four years in a row that the SEC has produced the national champion. Last year, No. 1-ranked Georgia demolished fourth-ranked TCU, 65-7. They scored 55 unanswered points in the College Football Playoff title game to win their second straight title.
In the win, the Bulldogs set the record for the most points and largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game. Georgia has cemented their sport as the team to beat both in the SEC and the nation, taking that spot away from Alabama. This year Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and now teams like Kentucky all look like top-tier teams even though they face some of the toughest conference schedules in the nation.
An SEC team has made the playoffs every year, and the championship game has featured two SEC teams twice since the start of the College Football Playoff. That doesn’t look to be changing any time soon with teams like Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Florida, and Kentucky battling it out for the top spot in the top conference. As I mentioned before, Kentucky’s conference schedule, as well as conference schedules for teams like the Gators and Tennessee, are some of the nation’s toughest and, if they have any hope of conference titles, they’ll need to overcome those.
The SEC is by far the nation’s toughest conference. They are owners of six out of the last eight national championships and they hope to make it seven out of nine. Georgia has hopes of a three-peat and it is totally possible with the kind of talent that they are returning. Alabama and Nick Saban look to have other plans but regardless of how the conference race plays out, we know that some of these teams with definitely be in the conversation for another National Title.