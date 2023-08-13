Cubs rumors: Marcus Stroman latest, phenom prospect, reliever returning
Cubs rumors: Jefferson Rojas flies up latest MLB prospect rankings
This week, MLB Pipeline released their updated prospect rankings, which now featured the recent 2023 draft picks, including top Cubs pick, Matt Shaw. While the biggest story in this recent update is the debut of the recent draft picks on the list, the Cubs also saw some prospects make incredible rises through their system, highlighted by the list.
The biggest surprise in the Cubs system, who’s been overlooked by almost all baseball fans, has been Jefferson Rojas, the shortstop from the Dominican Republic. The 18-year-old is one of the youngest prospects in the entire Cubs system and he holds one of the highest ceilings as well. He was an unranked prospect in their system, but after the update, he rose all the way to 11th in the system, which also places him as their second-ranked shortstop.
On the season, he’s slashing .257/.343/.393 at Single-A, where he’s shown a much better idea of reaching base than slugging at this point. This has a lot to do with his current frame, standing at 5-foot-10 while weighing just 150 pounds. The young shortstop projects as a hitter that will develop more power and slug a bit more when he grows into his frame.
Either way, he’s a rising and extremely intriguing prospect to keep tabs on in the Cubs organization.