3 players who could break into Mavs starting lineup
Dallas Mavericks player who could break into starting lineup: Dereck Lively II
The Mavs selected Dereck Lively with the No. 12 pick in June’s NBA Draft. There wasn’t a more obvious pairing of prospect and team than this, with Lively checking every box Dallas needs in the frontcourt: size, instincts, rim protection. He is the defensive anchor the Mavs desperately lacked last season.
At least, he is expected to become the defensive anchor Dallas desperately lacked. Rookie centers often face a steep learning curve in the NBA. Lively is a naturally intuitive and aware rim protector, but he faced a long adjustment period at Duke and it’s fair to wonder if he will face the same hurdles in Dallas. The speed, physicality, and complexity of NBA defense is a whole different ballgame.
As a 19-year-old, Lively is expected to start the season behind Powell and Holmes in the Dallas depth chart. Listed at 7-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Lively possesses tier-one athleticism for his size. He’s quick off his feet defensively and he will warp shot profiles with his 7-foot-7 wingspan, no matter the volume of expected youthful mistakes. Guards will hesitate to drive at Lively’s chest and he is going to clean up the glass.
A lot of the concerns with Lively pre-draft were offensive concerns. He’s essentially null and void outside the paint. That’s not a death sentence for rim runners who play so easily above the rim, but Lively doesn’t possess much in the way of post moves. He shies away from contact and is too reluctant to embrace hard finishes at the rim, which can lead to some awkward record-scratch moments. If Lively doesn’t contribute offensively, he’s not going to crack the rotation as a rookie.
The Mavs should give Lively every opportunity to earn a spot. There’s a non-zero chance he’s better than both Powell and Holmes out of the gates. That’s not a high bar to cross. Even if he’s not, Lively is the future of the position in Dallas and the Mavs would be wise to invest in his development — especially in the regular season.