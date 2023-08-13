Freddie Freeman injury: Dodgers MVP candidate in full DGAF mode
By Kristen Wong
Dodgers MVP candidate Freddie Freeman recently brushed off injury concerns after getting a hard knock on his knee.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman took a nasty 91-mph pitch to his knee from Matt Koch in Saturday’s win against the Colorado Rockies.
Shortly after, Freeman exited the game and was checked out by the team’s medical staff. He apparently declined the option to get an X-ray on his knee; instead, he treated his knee with ice and compression and called it a day.
That’s just how badly he wants to win NL MVP this year.
On Sunday, Freeman was named to the starting lineup in the last game of the series against the Rockies, not letting a possible injury setback relegate him to the bench. He has, after all, started every game for the Dodgers this season.
The Dodgers first baseman told reporters after Saturday’s game that getting hit by the errant pitch hurt, but he remained “adamant” that he wouldn’t miss any time because of it.
Amid a fantastic second season in L.A., Freeman is currently on the heels of Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. in what looks like a two-man NL MVP race in 2023.
Dodgers MVP candidate Freddie Freeman dismisses injury concerns
Freeman is slashing .342/.419/.593 with a league-leading 1.012 OPS; he also has 23 homers and 83 RBIs in his third consecutive All-Star campaign.
Freeman’s refusal to get at least a cautionary X-ray will likely divide Dodgers fans. Missing any amount of time will seriously hurt his MVP chances as Acuña appears just half a step ahead of his ex-teammate in the race for the coveted award.
Yet if Freeman did pick up a nagging knee issue and his health deteriorates toward the end of the season, the Dodgers’ World Series-winning hopes will inevitably take a blow. The Dodgers will have wished they were more aggressive with Freeman’s treatment, but by that point, what’s done is done.
Sitting atop the AL West 8 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Giants, the Dodgers are primed to make a deep playoff run thanks to the dominance of Freeman, Mookie Betts, and other top performers.
When the Dodgers look to complete the sweep against the Rockies this afternoon, Freeman will take the field as he has done for the last 116 games, any potential injury be damned.