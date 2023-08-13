3 Eagles who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1 and one on verge of being cut
By Kristen Wong
Eagles who earned roster spot No. 2: Ben VanSumeren, LB
Linebacker Ben VanSumeren may land on the 53-man roster for reasons more somber than most.
Fellow linebacker Shaun Bradley suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the preseason opener, which could open up a spot for VanSumeren. The undrafted rookie recorded six combined tackles on Saturday, the second-most in Philly’s defense.
VanSumeren’s main competition is 2022 sixth-rounder Kyron Johnson, who hasn’t contributed much on defense or special teams. By contrast, VanSumeren arguably boasts more upside and better instincts against the run, plus he recorded explosive numbers at his Pro Day.
In his final season at Michigan State, VanSumeren racked up 81 combined tackles, two sacks, and two passes defended.
The Shaun Bradley news is devastating for the team’s linebacker depth, but VanSumeren appears poised to take a leap, and the Eagles may be willing to take their own leap of faith for him.