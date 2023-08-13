3 Eagles who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1 and one on verge of being cut
By Kristen Wong
Eagles who earned roster spot No. 1: Greg Ward, WR
A moment of respect for wideout Greg Ward, who joined Philly as an undrafted rookie in 2017 and has attended every training camp since — he just hasn’t always made the 53-man roster. Ward has bounced around on different practice squads and other NFL teams in the last few years, spending his longest stint from 2019 to 2021 with Philly.
Now, Ward hasn’t played a regular-season snap since 2021, but he spent a large chunk of his NFL career on the Eagles and could be rewarded for his hard work and loyalty.
In the Eagles’ preseason opener, Ward recorded five catches on five targets for 53 yards, averaging 10.6 yards per catch.
Ward actually played quarterback in college before transitioning to wide receiver in the NFL, and he made a brief but productive career out of becoming Philly’s go-to slot guy (albeit several players in the wideout room were injured) in 2020, hauling in 419 yards and six touchdowns.
Can Ward recreate that kind of production this year? He’s competing against receivers who are much younger and healthier (Ward had a toe injury last training camp), but there’s a reason he and the Eagles keep finding ways back to each other.
Head coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t particularly favored Ward since Sirianni got hired in 2021; however, after Saturday’s opener, Ward is grinding his path to secure a coveted roster spot. This isn’t his first preseason in Kelly green. It probably won’t be his last, either.