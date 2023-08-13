3 Eagles who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1 and one on verge of being cut
By Kristen Wong
Eagles on the verge of being cut: Greedy Williams, CB
Saturday’s preseason opener was not a good outing for cornerback Greedy Williams. The ex-Browns transplant has been in the league for the last three years, starting 21 games in total, but he made some glaring rookie mistakes against the Ravens.
Williams struggled in coverage against Baltimore’s backend offensive players and committed perhaps his biggest gaffe at the end of the second quarter, when he missed a tackle on Ravens wideout Laquon Treadwell. As a result, Treadwell was able to run out of bounds and stop the clock to set up Justin Tucker for a pivotal field goal.
To make Williams’ case worse, undrafted rookie Eli Ricks, technically behind Williams on the depth chart, had himself a much more impressive outing in which he recorded the Eagles’ first preseason pick-six since 2017.
Both Ricks and Williams are admittedly lingering on the roster bubble as the Eagles already have corners Josh Jobe and Kelee Ringo to back up Darius Slay and James Bradberry on the outside.
But while Ricks made a tempting case for Philly to hold onto him with his big play in Week 1 of preseason, Williams only continued his mediocre form in Eagles camp and is looking like the odd man out. Given a secondary as stacked as Philly’s, there’s often no room for second chances.