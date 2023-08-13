Kirby and Thor: Official brewery of Georgia athletics has Marvel ties
By John Buhler
Look at Georgia athletics partnering up with Thor’s favorite brewery in Creature Comforts.
Creature Comforts is now the official beer of Georgia athletics, and Thor could not be happier!
The Athens-based brewery offers a wide variety of beers to those of the legal age. Their most popular beer is known as Tropicalia. It may be the most beloved beer brewed in the state of Georgia. Trust me, I would know. But what I didn’t know was how much Thor loved him some Creature Comforts while filming some Avengers for the MCU. Marvel, Thor, Tropicalia. Perfection!
It is a great day to tee it up Between the Hedges, especially when you drink Creature Comforts.
Look at Thor enjoying a nice 12 ounces of some Athena sweetness. Product placement is so dope!
I am not sure if Kirby Smart has met Thor before, but you better believe they would enjoy a brew.
Georgia loves Creature Comforts as much as Thor did during the Marvel movies
What you have to remember is that in nearby Atlanta, there is a ton of filming going on these days. Well, maybe not right now due to the strike and all, but Atlanta has become one of the biggest hubs when it comes to film in the country outside of Hollywood. So it was only natural for one of the best breweries in the state to provide libations to those working on the Avengers movie set.
As far as the University of Georgia is concerned, partnering up with Creature Comforts makes sense. While it is not the oldest brewery in town, it has become incredibly popular of the last five years. The beer is fantastic, and they do as good of a job of low-key advertising as anyone. So if you like craft beer and are in The Peach State, order some Tropicalia and check it out for yourself.
Frankly, it is pretty cool to see a brewery partner up with UGA athletics for so many reasons. Georgia is the ultimate party school, as nothing compares to Athens. While the state has very conservative roots, it has become increasingly purple over the years. Few things unite Georgians quite like good food, good beer and good times, regardless of if you love, or despise, them Dawgs.
Thor knows that nothing slakes your thirst quite like a Tropicalia during the Dawg days of summer.