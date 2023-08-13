James Harden rumors: Power ranking 3 possible outcomes for 76ers
Not complete agony: James Harden commits to one last run
There’s a lot at stake personally for Harden with this trade request. He opted into the final year of his contract because the free agent market didn’t materialize how he wanted it to. James wants one last big contract to sail off into the sunset with. That’s totally understandable and completely justified for such an accomplished player.
Let’s keep it real, though. Nobody wanted to pay Harden this summer. Why would it be any different next summer? The only way Harden can guarantee a sizable new contract is to show up and perform. He could bet on a trade (and a strong second half of the season with his new franchise), but that’s a huge risk. Daryl Morey is notoriously stingy. He isn’t going to give into a Harden trade unless it categorically benefits Philadelphia, or at least keeps the team’s head above water.
Right now, no such offers are on the table. If Harden holds out or pouts around training camp, odds are those offers won’t materialize. The way Harden can best improve his own stock contractually — while also getting Morey to a place where he’s happy with the offers coming back — is to show up in the best shape of his life, like his agent keeps broadcasting. If Harden shows up and shows out, trade offers will materialize eventually.
Philadelphia may even keep him past the deadline at that point, focused on one last run at glory. That probably won’t end well given the team’s track record and the fanbase would operate in firm opposition to such a strategy, but the Sixers are capable of clearing over $60 million in cap space next summer. There’s a chance Morey’s big plan is to bring Harden back, let the last year of his deal play out, and then hit free agency in search of different stars.
The Sixers are title contenders with James Harden. Maybe not in the upper tier of contenders, definitely not favorites of any kind, but it’s impossible to count out the best offensive duo in the Eastern Conference. Embiid and Harden stress defenses in fathomless ways and Maxey is due for another leap. Nick Nurse is a great coach with a much more recent track record of winning big games than Doc Rivers. There’s something to be said for accepting the unfortunate circumstances, biting the bullet, and putting together one final run with the current group. Morey would probably be fine with that outcome. There’s a more than decent chance Embiid never plays with another player of Harden’s caliber in Philadelphia ever again.
Might as well milk it.