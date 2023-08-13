MLB Rumors: Surprise Shohei Ohtani suitor still lurking for free agency swing
As expected, Shohei Ohtani survived the MLB trade deadline with the Los Angeles Angels. Now, all eyes turn toward the offseason when Ohtani, the best player in baseball, becomes a free agent.
Another few months of guaranteed Ohtani-based revenue was too much for the Los Angeles Angels to pass up at the trade deadline. The writing has been on the wall with Shohei Ohtani for a while. The Angels will make every effort to keep him in free agency, but as the Angels plummet in the standings and fall out of the postseason picture for a sixth straight season, it feels like Ohtani will consider other options ahead of next season.
Ohtani’s wishlist is simple: he wants to win, he wants to play on the west coast, and he wants a quiet lifestyle. The Angels haven’t been able to check the first box, despite rostering arguably the two best players in recent baseball history. Ohtani is en route to his second MVP award and the Angels simply cannot stack wins. Meanwhile, Los Angeles doesn’t exactly promote a quiet lifestyle. Perhaps Ohtani could be tempted to a more tame west coast city.
That’s where the San Francisco Giants enter the fold. According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation expect the Giants to target Ohtani in free agency.
MLB Rumors: San Francisco Giants will target Shohei Ohtani in free agency
San Francisco met with Ohtani when he initially made the trek stateside, but he ultimately landed with the Angels due to the DH spot available to American League teams. Well, that little hurdle is out of the way. San Francisco is currently 62-55, second place in the NL West and third in the NL wild card rice. As Castillo notes for the Times, the Giants continue to win despite a stark lack of star power on the roster.
The Giants have leaned fully into Gape Kapler’s analytical tendencies, changing lineups like the wind depending on who takes the mound for the opponent. The Giants also roster two regular starters, Alex Cobb and Logan Webb. Otherwise, the Giants rely on a slate of relievers to keep offenses guessing.
San Francisco is right in the thick of the National League title race despite rostering only two All-Stars, both of whom reside in the bullpen. Not a single position player made the big game. The Giants’ ability to survive and thrive with such limited resources is a credit to Kapler and the players. As pitcher Ross Stripling told the Times: “Everyone has bought into how we play baseball.”
That said, the Giants have made multiple attempts to lure big names to the Bay. Aaron Judge was on the doorstep of a Giants deal last winter before re-signing in New York. Carlos Correa even agreed to a 13-year contract with the Giants before issues with his physical tanked the deal.
It would seem Ohtani is the next superstar in president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi’s sights. The Giants have money to spend and can offer Ohtani a competitive future, not to mention all the off-field perks inherent with the Bay Area. It’s a definite possibility. The Giants need power in the middle of the lineup and another ace on the mound. Ohtani checks both boxes and then some.
Every team in the MLB should have interest in Ohtani, but it would appear only a handful of clubs have a genuine shot. The Giants are one of them.