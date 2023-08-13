NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor blinks first, Ravens relief on Jadeveon Clowney, Jaylen Waddle injury update
NFL Rumors: Ravens hope on Jadeveon Clowney wasn’t dashed by Jaguars visit
The Ravens hosted Jadeveon Clowney last week and extended an offer in hopes of adding the veteran defensive lineman to their front in 2023. However, Clowney left his visit without accepting, “taking some time to think it through,” according to Josina Anderson.
So word that Clowney was visiting the Jaguars on Sunday might have worried Ravens fans just a bit.
Fortunately for Baltimore, at least for now, Clowney also left that visit without a contract, according to Ian Rapoport.
Jacksonville could still be in play for Clowney, but there was a real chance the DE could have put pen to paper there and then for the Jaguars. The fact that he’s still considering his offers means the Ravens are still in the race. That’s certainly better than being out of it.
The Ravens have been after Clowney for several free agency cycles but he’s always landed with other teams. Since leaving the Texans in 2019, he’s played for the Seahawks, Titans and Browns. Maybe this time is the charm for Charm City.