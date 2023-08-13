Ryan Day tells Ohio State fans exactly what they want to hear
By John Buhler
Ryan Day is giving Ohio State fans exactly what they want to hear heading into this season.
Don’t be surprised if Ryan Day names the next starting quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes sometime next week.
Day appeared on the Big Ten Network Friday to discuss all things Buckeyes. He said that this year’s team is the most mature group he has had since the 2019 campaign. It is a big reason why Ohio State should absolutely be on the shortlist of teams that can realistically win the College Football Playoff. Of course, it will all come down to getting great play out of their quarterbacks.
Day hinted that he could be making his decision as to who will be the next starting quarterback for Ohio State sometime next week between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord. Who is it gonna be?
"“We’re not going to do until we feel ready. We’re not going to be held to a deadline. But the last couple of quarterback battles we’ve had, it sorted itself out here in the next week.”"
It seems to be a close race right now between Brown and McCord, as Day is not tipping his hand.
"“At times, you walk off the field and you say, ‘Okay, that’s our guy.’ Then you come off the next day, you’re like, ‘That’s our guy.’ So what you have to do is you have to continually get reps, and then come up for air, and then kind of sort through it all.”"
Not until the Notre Dame game on Sept. 23 does Day have to know for sure who his new guy is.
Ryan Day provides some clarity on the Ohio State QB competition
Replacing C.J. Stroud is not going to be easy, but Ohio State is a far better position when it comes to its quarterback battle than say the Alabama Crimson Tide. In all honesty, it will probably end up being McCord, as he already has a great rapport with his former high school teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. However, Brown keeping this interesting only means that iron will be sharpening iron.
There are so many great quarterbacks in the Big Ten. It will be exciting to see how the winner of the battle between Brown and McCord plays. The hope is the winner will be every bit as good as some of the other stars in the conference such as J.J. McCarthy at Michigan, Cade McNamara now at Iowa, Hudson Card now at Purdue, Drew Allar at Penn State and Taulia Tagovailoa at Maryland.
To be transparent, the bar could not be any higher at Ohio State for its quarterbacks than right now. The last three starters were all first-round draft picks and Heisman Trophy finalists. From the late Dwayne Haskins to Justin Fields to Stroud, those are the type of players Brown and McCord will aspire to be in the Scarlet and Grey. May the better player win this quarterback competition.
Look for Ohio State to tinker with its starting quarterback role throughout the first month or so.