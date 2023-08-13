Stetson Bennett IV laying groundwork to be Rams QB of future
By John Buhler
Stetson Bennett IV looked impressive in his Los Angeles Rams preseason debut on Saturday.
Don’t be shocked if Stetson Bennett IV eventually takes the reins of the Los Angeles Rams offense from fellow Georgia boy Matthew Stafford.
Although Stafford did not play in the Rams’ first preseason game vs. the crosstown rival Los Angeles Chargers, Bennett outplayed veteran backup Brett Rypien in Saturday’s 34-17 preseason loss to the Bolts. Despite nearly throwing two interceptions on his first offensive drive, Bennett was able to bounce back and through his first touchdown in a Rams uniform. He looked the part.
On the evening, Bennett completed 17-of-29 passes for 191 yards, one touchdown and no picks.
He may be undersized, but his arm talent and precision are certainly good enough for the NFL.
As long as he remains a student of the game, he could be on the verge of doing something special at football’s highest level. Bennett may be an older rookie, but he is never going to back down.
Stetson Bennett IV shines in his preseason debut for the Los Angeles Rams
I don’t know when it will happen, but I feel really confident that Bennett will play meaningful snaps for the Rams this season. Stafford is a fantastic player, but he is clearly on the back nine of his career and has not exactly had a clean bill of health of late. The real interesting factor is if Bennett can outperform Rypien throughout the preseason to take the backup quarterback role from him.
Given that Bennett doesn’t have to play right away, he can grow and learn from Stafford in Sean McVay’s system. His head coach may covet the broadcasting booth and could prematurely retire at some point, but it seems that bringing in Bennett into the fold has reenergized him. It is like getting a younger version of Baker Mayfield, a quarterback who thrived with the Rams last year.
Ultimately, you could not have asked for Bennett to be put in a better situation than with the Rams. He gets to play for McVay and backup Stafford, all while learning the ropes of what it takes to be a professional quarterback. Where you land matters, and it is next to impossible to name a bettering landing spot than Bennett on the Rams. We may get to see him maximize his potential.
Look for him to continue to grow and prosper in one of the most quarterback-friendly systems.