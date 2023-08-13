3 Yankees on thin ice as season going up in flames
Luis Severino is having a terrible season for the Yankees
There may not be a Yankee in the entire organization that’s having a worse season than the starter Luis Severino. At this point, Severino is 2-7 and worth a terrible -2.0 WAR. His ERA has climbed all the way above 8 for the season while his WHIP, H/9, HR/9, and K/9 are all sitting at career worsts.
Since July 1st, Severino holds an ERA above 10 and he’s 1-5 across 7 starts. The regression from his 2017 Cy Young caliber season has been truly hard to watch. Over his last 9 innings, he’s surrendered 18 earned runs and has often left the Yankees uncompetitive due to his horrible play. For a player that’s worth over 11 WAR on his career, a season like this is incredibly surprising and heartbreaking.
With no options remaining on his contract, Severino has left the Yankees handcuffed to him for the rest of the season, unless they’re willing to eat the rest of his contract to designate him for assignment, which doesn’t seem very likely. New York is going to need him to get his act together in order to make a playoff push. If he doesn’t, 2023 will be the final time he pitches in a Yankees uniform as his contract expires at the conclusion of the season.