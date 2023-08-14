2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 non-USA teams that could win the tournament
FIBA World Cup: Anything is possible for Slovenia as long as they have Luka Doncic, but how likely are they to come out on top?
Playing for his home country of Slovenia means a lot to Luka Doncic, and it has for his entire career. Back in 2017, he led Slovenia to the Eurobasket gold medal alongside former NBA star Goran Dragic.
Doncic has failed to repeat those successes ever since, and this summer, Slovenia will be without Dragic.
Doncic is easily the best player in the tournament with Serbia’s Nikola Jokic and Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out, but Slovenia could struggle mightily without Dragic.
Dragic not only gave Slovenia another high-level NBA player, but he was an elite playmaker and scorer off-the-dribble. With both Doncic and Dragic, Slovenia could easily afford to rest one and let the other comfortably take over the responsibilities of primary ballhandler.
That is no longer available to the Slovenians, and when Doncic sits, they will suffer — greatly.
Having Doncic means this team can still go all the way, but they could just as easily be eliminated in the second phase of group play by coming in third to Germany and Australia, or in the quarterfinals where a match-up with either Spain or Canada likely awaits.
Doncic and Slovenia will leave it all out there, but that might not be enough this summer.