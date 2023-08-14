2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 non-USA teams that could win the tournament
FIBA World Cup: Canada will have their All-NBA talent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and plenty of other NBA players for this tournament. Is it enough for gold?
Canada might be the best team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was All-NBA First Team last season and he will be joined by at least eight other NBA players: R.J. Barrett, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Oshae Brissett, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Cory Joseph, Kelly Olynyk, and Dwight Powell.
That’s not including NBA champion Jamal Murray, whose status is up in the air. They’ve also got some solid overseas players, such as Kevin Pangos, who’s a very good Euroleague guard.
It’s also more than just the NBA talent they have, they could also play a variety of different styles. They could use Olynyk at center and go five-out and run a lot of pick-and-pop. They could switch Powell in for him, and make use of him as a vertical threat, or even play the two of them together.
Also, if Murray plays, they could try a three-guard line-up of Pangos, Murray, and Gilgeous-Alexander. Very few teams would have enough strong on-ball defenders to handle that.
From Steve Nash to Andrew Wiggins’ pre-NBA hoop mixtape days, Canadian basketball hype has been slowly growing.
This summer could be the first time America’s northern neighbors live up to the hype they’ve built.