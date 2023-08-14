3 Cowboys backup plans after Ezekiel Elliott signs with Patriots
Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliot backup plan: 2. Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt’s numbers hit career lows last season in Cleveland. He ran for 468 yards on 123 attempts for three touchdowns, with 210 yards and one more touchdown added through the air. Taking a backseat to Nick Chubb more than ever before, Hunt’s career-worst 3.8 yards per carry is a troubling sign. The 28-year-old remains unsigned as a result.
That said, Hunt has a long and fruitful NFL track record. In 2017, he led the league in rushing (1,327) as a rookie. Hunt was banged up in 2021, but he spent 2020 in a more even timeshare with Chubb, accumulating a combined 1,145 yards and 11 touchdowns. He thrived in third-down situations and frequently siphoned end zone looks away from Chubb.
Dallas could hope for Hunt to unlock some of his old magic behind Pollard. The Cowboys simply don’t have another player with Hunt’s resume at the position. He would immediately assume third-down duties while giving Dallas another versatile playmaker behind Pollard, who’s a potent pass-catcher in his own right.
The Cowboys will ultimately have to decide whether or not to sacrifice touches for younger backs like Davis or Vaughn in favor of a veteran on the backside of his NFL career. Hunt can still contribute, but he comes with his share of injury concerns and there’s no guarantee his efficiency doesn’t slip further down the drain. Experience is a good thing for a locker room, but it’s fair to wonder if Hunt is the best use of Dallas’ resources.