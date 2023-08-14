3 Cowboys backup plans after Ezekiel Elliott signs with Patriots
Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott replacement: Dalvin Cook
Yeah, yeah, yeah, the obvious pick. Dalvin Cook remains a free agent. The New York Jets have been the favorites for a while, but the Jets don’t really need Cook. Breece Hall is a superstar and New York’s young reserves are tearing up preseason action. Cook would only take touches away from the Jets’ up-and-comers.
A similar argument could be made against the Dallas fit, but it’s hard to hold Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn in the same light as Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight. Cook is also not the same as Kareem Hunt or Leonard Fournette. He is fresh off his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance and still one of the best RBs in football.
Pollard would presumably maintain a stronghold on lead back duties in Dallas, but Cook’s arrival would make it more of a timeshare. That might be smart from the Cowboys’ perspective. No ground has been made on a long-term extension for Pollard, but it would behoove the franchise to preserve his longevity all the same. Conversely, having Cook split time could preserve his burst and keep him more effective with his touches.
Cook scampered for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season, with another 295 yards and two touchdowns added through the air. His numbers and workload would take a big hit next to Pollard, a definite change for Cook, but he is facing a similarly diminished workload with New York, Miami, or most other competitive destinations. The Cowboys offer Cook a legitimate chance to compete for a Super Bowl while running behind a historically effective offensive line, led by the newly re-upped Zack Martin.