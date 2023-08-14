Fansided

3 MLB teams that can’t miss their second chance at Shohei Ohtani

By Robert Murray

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Area 51, Shohei Ohtani, Giants
San Francisco Giants need Shohei Ohtani to make up for missing on other stars

The Giants coveted a star player last offseason. They heavily pursued Aaron Judge as a free agent, only for the superstar slugger to re-sign with the New York Yankees. They turned their attention to Carlos Correa and agreed to a mammoth $350 million contract with the star shortstop, only to fail his physical and watch him sign with the Minnesota Twins.

They will very likely be in the Ohtani sweepstakes and if last winter was any indication, they have the money available to make a highly competitive bid.

The Giants, much like the Dodgers, have short- and long-term financial flexibility to sign Ohtani. They have been competitive in recent years and are firmly in the thick of the postseason race. He would give the Giants the star player they have long coveted, and would make everyone forget about their failed efforts to sign Judge or Correa a year ago.

