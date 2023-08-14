Braves Rumors: Ronald Acuña extension, Ozzie Albies injury, Kyle Wright update
By Kristen Wong
Braves Rumors: Ozzie Albies’ hamstring issue doesn’t sound too concerning
The Braves took out second baseman Ozzie Albies during Sunday’s game against the Mets at the bottom of the eighth. While some news outlets speculated that Albies left due to “not playing Braves baseball” and not hustling hard enough, it turns out Atlanta was just handling its star with the utmost care.
Albies reportedly experienced cramping in his left hamstring, and the Braves didn’t want to risk anything.
Albies entered Sunday slashing .267/.327/.514 with 28 homers and 11 stolen bases, embodying one of the team’s many star performers so far this season.
With Atlanta holding an 11-game lead in the NL East, no wonder manager Brian Snitker wants to play it safe.
Right now, concern for Albies’ injury feels low and he’ll probably avoid a trip to the injured list. If anything, the Braves might sit him for a few days and continue to keep tabs on his health status.
In Albies’ place, newly acquired veteran infielder Nicky Lopez might see the field more and help keep the Braves train rolling into the end of the season.