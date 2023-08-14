Cardinals Rumors: Tyler O’Neill’s effort, Adam Wainwright disrespect, Dylan Carlson struggles
By Mark Powell
Cardinals Rumors: What’s with the Adam Wainwright disrespect?
Changes may be coming to the St. Louis rotation, especially after another dreadful start by Adam Wainwright. The 41-year-old came back for one final season, and it hasn’t exactly gone as planned — the Cardinals won’t make the postseason, and he has look far from his usual self.
Oli Marmol even went as far as to admit a change could do the Cards some good, especially as they try to figure out their 2024 rotation.
“It’s delicate, to be quite honest,” Marmol said via The Athletic. “He’s a pro, and we’ve had some really honest conversations. Is it ideal? No, it’s not.”
Wainwright, however, is adamant he wants to refocus and find a way to end his career on a high note. 200 wins, for one, would be a start. He’s just two victories short on that note.
“I’m hesitant to admit it — and I’ve heard this from older guys who retired — but when you know you’re done, you could lose an edge,” Wainwright told The Athletic. “I was really resistant to that because I thought I would fight like crazy till the end. But I’m going to have to refocus and get real serious about ending strong because I don’t want to go out like that. I mean, that’s just embarrassing.”
Wainwright has earned the right to go out on his own terms, even if that means getting shelled a few more times this season. Cardinals fans — and even his own manager — are going to have to deal with that fact.