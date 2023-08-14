Fansided

Cardinals Rumors: Tyler O’Neill’s effort, Adam Wainwright disrespect, Dylan Carlson struggles

By Mark Powell

Tyler O'Neill, St. Louis Cardinals. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)
Tyler O'Neill, St. Louis Cardinals. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images) /
Adam Wainwright, Cardinals, MLB Rumors
Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals with his son Caleb Wainwright prior ro playing against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on June 10, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) /

Cardinals Rumors: What’s with the Adam Wainwright disrespect?

Changes may be coming to the St. Louis rotation, especially after another dreadful start by Adam Wainwright. The 41-year-old came back for one final season, and it hasn’t exactly gone as planned — the Cardinals won’t make the postseason, and he has look far from his usual self.

Oli Marmol even went as far as to admit a change could do the Cards some good, especially as they try to figure out their 2024 rotation.

“It’s delicate, to be quite honest,” Marmol said via The Athletic. “He’s a pro, and we’ve had some really honest conversations. Is it ideal? No, it’s not.”

Wainwright, however, is adamant he wants to refocus and find a way to end his career on a high note. 200 wins, for one, would be a start. He’s just two victories short on that note.

“I’m hesitant to admit it — and I’ve heard this from older guys who retired — but when you know you’re done, you could lose an edge,” Wainwright told The Athletic. “I was really resistant to that because I thought I would fight like crazy till the end. But I’m going to have to refocus and get real serious about ending strong because I don’t want to go out like that. I mean, that’s just embarrassing.”

Wainwright has earned the right to go out on his own terms, even if that means getting shelled a few more times this season. Cardinals fans — and even his own manager — are going to have to deal with that fact.

